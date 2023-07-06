Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Mariners - July 6
Published: Jul. 6, 2023 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mauricio Dubon -- with a slugging percentage of .474 in his past 10 games, including four extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Seattle Mariners, with George Kirby on the hill, on July 6 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Rockies.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Mariners
- Game Day: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Mariners Starter: George Kirby
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .292 with 18 doubles, two triples, four home runs and 10 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 16th in batting average, 104th in on-base percentage, and 90th in slugging.
- Dubon will look to extend his four-game hitting streak. He's batting .368 during his last outings.
- Dubon has had a hit in 52 of 68 games this season (76.5%), including multiple hits 22 times (32.4%).
- He has hit a home run in 5.9% of his games in 2023 (four of 68), and 1.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.5% of his games this season, Dubon has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.4%) he recorded two or more RBI.
- In 55.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.8%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|37
|.283
|AVG
|.298
|.296
|OBP
|.333
|.375
|SLG
|.450
|8
|XBH
|16
|1
|HR
|3
|7
|RBI
|14
|13/3
|K/BB
|21/7
|1
|SB
|4
Mariners Pitching Rankings
- The Mariners pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mariners have a 3.89 team ERA that ranks eighth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mariners allow the third-fewest home runs in baseball (87 total, one per game).
- Kirby (7-7 with a 3.21 ERA and 86 strikeouts in 101 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Mariners, his 17th of the season.
- The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed seven innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up two hits.
- The 25-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th among qualifying pitchers this season.
