Astros vs. Mariners Probable Starting Pitchers Today - July 6
The Houston Astros (49-38) will look for Kyle Tucker to prolong a 12-game hitting streak versus the Seattle Mariners (42-43), on Thursday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
The probable pitchers are George Kirby (7-7) for the Mariners and Framber Valdez (7-6) for the Astros.
Astros vs. Mariners Pitcher Matchup Info
- Date: Thursday, July 6, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
- Probable Pitchers: Kirby - SEA (7-7, 3.21 ERA) vs Valdez - HOU (7-6, 2.49 ERA)
Explore More About This Game
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Framber Valdez
- Valdez gets the start for the Astros, his 17th of the season. He is 7-6 with a 2.49 ERA and 110 strikeouts over 105 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Tuesday, June 27 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when the lefty tossed six innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 16 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.49, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .225 against him.
- Valdez has registered 12 quality starts this year.
- Valdez will try to build upon an eight-game streak of going five or more innings (he's averaging 6.6 frames per outing).
- In three of his appearances this season he did not surrender an earned run.
Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: George Kirby
- Kirby (7-7) will take the mound for the Mariners, his 17th start of the season.
- The right-hander's last start was on Saturday, when he tossed seven innings while giving up two earned runs on two hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 3.21 and 7.7 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .248 in 16 games this season.
- He's looking to extend his four-game quality start streak.
- Kirby has four starts in a row of five innings or more.
- He has finished three appearances without allowing an earned run in 16 chances this season.
- Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.21 ERA ranks 15th, 1.040 WHIP ranks sixth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 46th.
