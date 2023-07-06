Thursday's game between the Houston Astros (49-38) and the Seattle Mariners (42-43) at Minute Maid Park should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 4-3, with the Astros coming out on top. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on July 6.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Mariners will send George Kirby (7-7) to the mound, while Framber Valdez (7-6) will answer the bell for the Astros.

Astros vs. Mariners Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Thursday, July 6, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros vs. Mariners Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Astros 4, Mariners 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Mariners

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Discover More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 5-1.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

The past 10 Astros games have not had a runline posted by oddsmakers.

The Astros have come away with 14 wins in the 25 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Houston has a win-loss record of 10-9 when favored by +100 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.7 runs per game (411 total).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.60 ERA this year, second-best in baseball.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Astros Schedule