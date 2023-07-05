Kyle Tucker -- with a slugging percentage of .750 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Colorado Rockies, with Chase Anderson on the mound, on July 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-5) against the Rockies.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 90 hits and an OBP of .368 to go with a slugging percentage of .482. All three of those stats are tops among Houston hitters this season.

Among qualifying batters in MLB, he ranks 15th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 39th in slugging.

Tucker will look to extend his 11-game hitting streak. He's batting .429 with two homers in his last outings.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 56 games this year (of 84 played), and had multiple hits in 26 of those games.

He has hit a home run in 13 games this season (15.5%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 34 games this year (40.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on four occasions..

In 40.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had nine games with multiple runs (10.7%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 43 .272 AVG .313 .353 OBP .380 .449 SLG .513 16 XBH 16 5 HR 8 22 RBI 33 19/19 K/BB 26/19 8 SB 6

