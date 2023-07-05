Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rockies - July 5
Published: Jul. 5, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Chas McCormick (batting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Anderson. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rockies Starter: Chase Anderson
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has nine doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 16 walks while hitting .264.
- McCormick will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with one homer in his last games.
- In 59.6% of his games this year (28 of 47), McCormick has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (29.8%) he recorded more than one.
- He has hit a home run in 17.0% of his games in 2023 (eight of 47), and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.9% of his games this year, McCormick has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 19.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 18 games this season (38.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|24
|.320
|AVG
|.216
|.407
|OBP
|.289
|.600
|SLG
|.375
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|3
|15
|RBI
|12
|19/9
|K/BB
|29/7
|5
|SB
|3
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.5 K/9, the worst in MLB.
- The Rockies' 5.80 team ERA ranks 29th among all league pitching staffs.
- Rockies pitchers combine to allow the most home runs in baseball (128 total, 1.5 per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Rockies, his 10th of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.50 ERA and 34 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, the righty went 3 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 35-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.50, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 11 games this season. Opponents are batting .293 against him.
