On Tuesday, Kyle Tucker (.511 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 141 points above season-long percentage) and the Houston Astros play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Freeland. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all five of his plate appearances (4-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI) against the Rangers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

Game Day: Tuesday, July 4, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Kyle Freeland

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 89 hits and an OBP of .370 to go with a slugging percentage of .487. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.

He ranks 13th in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 36th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Tucker is batting .526 with three homers during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

In 66.3% of his games this season (55 of 83), Tucker has picked up at least one hit, and in 26 of those games (31.3%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in 13 games this season (15.7%), homering in 3.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 34 games this season (41.0%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (16.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 34 games this season (41.0%), including multiple runs in nine games.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 43 .275 AVG .313 .358 OBP .380 .458 SLG .513 16 XBH 16 5 HR 8 22 RBI 33 18/19 K/BB 26/19 8 SB 6

