Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 3
Published: Jul. 3, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
After hitting .303 with a triple, a home run, three walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 2:05 PM ET on Monday.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-4 with a triple) in his previous game against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Monday, July 3, 2023
- Game Time: 2:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick is batting .258 with eight doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 15 walks.
- In 26 of 45 games this year (57.8%) McCormick has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (28.9%).
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (15.6%), and in 4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 28.9% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In eight of those games (17.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 17 games this season (37.8%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|23
|.319
|AVG
|.205
|.402
|OBP
|.283
|.611
|SLG
|.325
|11
|XBH
|5
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|10
|18/8
|K/BB
|29/7
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Rangers have a 3.84 team ERA that ranks seventh across all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers give up the sixth-fewest home runs in baseball (86 total, one per game).
- Perez (7-3) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 17th start of the season. He has a 4.28 ERA in 90 1/3 innings pitched, with 60 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- The 32-year-old's 4.28 ERA ranks 44th, 1.417 WHIP ranks 54th, and 6 K/9 ranks 63rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
