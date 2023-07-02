Wings vs. Mystics: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - July 2
On Sunday, July 2, 2023, two of the league's best scorers -- Arike Ogunbowale (second, 22.4 points per game) and Elena Delle Donne (seventh, 19.5) -- hit the court when the Dallas Wings (7-8) host the Washington Mystics (9-6) at 3:00 PM ET on ABC.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Wings vs. Mystics matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Wings vs. Mystics Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, July 2, 2023
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ABC
- Location: Arlington, Texas
- Arena: College Park Center
Wings vs. Mystics Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mystics Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-4.5)
|164
|-200
|+170
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Wings (-4.5)
|163.5
|-185
|+150
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Wings (-4.5)
|164.5
|-200
|+150
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Wings (-4.5)
|164.5
|-210
|+165
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Wings vs. Mystics Betting Trends
- The Wings are 6-8-0 ATS this season.
- The Mystics have won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.
- Dallas has covered the spread twice this season (2-4 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.
- Washington has been an underdog by 4.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.
- A total of six out of the Wings' 14 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Mystics games have hit the over four out of 14 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.