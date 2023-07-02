The Texas Rangers will send a hot-hitting Jonah Heim to the plate against the Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who has been on a tear as of late, when the teams play on Sunday at 2:35 PM ET.

The Astros are +115 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the Rangers (-140). A 9-run over/under has been listed for the contest.

Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 2, 2023

Sunday, July 2, 2023 Time: 2:35 PM ET

2:35 PM ET TV: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -140 +115 9 -110 -110 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, the Astros and their foes are 5-5-0 in their previous 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has a record of 2-5 when it's set as an underdog of +115 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Houston's games have gone over the total in 41 of its 83 chances.

The Astros are 8-6-0 against the spread in their 14 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 22-19 23-19 14-13 29-25 31-29 12-9

