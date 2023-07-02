Sunday's game between the Texas Rangers (50-33) and Houston Astros (45-38) squaring off at Globe Life Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Rangers, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 2:35 PM ET on July 2.

The Rangers will give the ball to Andrew Heaney (5-5, 4.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 6 on the season, and the Astros will counter with Shawn Dubin.

Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET

Sunday, July 2, 2023 at 2:35 PM ET Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas

Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas How to Watch on TV: BSSW

BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Rangers 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Astros Performance Insights

In six games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-3.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its foes are 5-5-0 in its last 10 contests.

Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have won in 12, or 52.2%, of the 23 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

Houston has a win-loss record of 2-5 when favored by +115 or worse by sportsbooks this year.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

The offense for Houston is the No. 11 offense in the majors, scoring 4.6 runs per game (384 total runs).

Astros pitchers have the lowest combined ERA in the majors at 3.57.

Astros Schedule