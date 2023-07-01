An over/under of 3.5 wins means the UL Monroe Warhawks aren't given high expectations in 2023.

UL Monroe Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over)
3.5 +135 -165 42.6%

Warhawks' 2022 Performance

  • With 325.9 yards of total offense per game (20th-worst) and 427.4 yards allowed per game on defense (22nd-worst), UL Monroe played poorly on both sides of the ball last season.
  • From an offensive standpoint, UL Monroe ranked 100th in FBS with 205.3 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 80th in passing yards allowed per contest (232.7).
  • ULM was 3-2 at home last year, but they won just one game on the road.
  • When favored, the Warhawks won every game (2-0). But they were only 2-8 as underdogs.

UL Monroe's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats
Chandler Rogers QB 2,403 YDS (67.7%) / 15 TD / 7 INT
353 RUSH YDS / 5 RUSH TD / 29.4 RUSH YPG
Tyrone Howell WR 50 REC / 852 YDS / 6 TD / 71.0 YPG
Malik Jackson RB 507 YDS / 6 TD / 42.3 YPG / 3.6 YPC
Andrew Henry RB 322 YDS / 4 TD / 26.8 YPG / 4.3 YPC
12 REC / 98 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 8.2 REC YPG
Zack Woodard LB 47 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK
Tristan Driggers LB 37 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 3 INT
Lucius Tillery DB 25 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 4.0 SACK
Quincy Ledet DL 30 TKL / 3.0 TFL / 3.0 SACK

Warhawks' Strength of Schedule

  • Using their opponents' combined win total last year, the Warhawks will be facing the 69th-ranked schedule in terms of difficulty.
  • In terms of difficulty, using its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last season, UL Monroe will be facing the 58th-ranked conference schedule this year.
  • In 2023, UL Monroe will face eight teams that had winning records last season, including two that won nine or more games, while facing one squad that picked up three or fewer wins a season ago.

UL Monroe 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total
1 Army September 2 - -
2 Lamar September 9 - -
3 @ Texas A&M September 16 - -
5 Appalachian State September 30 - -
6 South Alabama October 7 - -
7 @ Texas State October 14 - -
8 @ Georgia Southern October 21 - -
9 Arkansas State October 28 - -
10 @ Southern Miss November 4 - -
11 Troy November 11 - -
12 @ Ole Miss November 18 - -
13 @ Louisiana November 25 - -

