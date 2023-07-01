In Week 3 of the 2023 season, Tony Jones Jr. and the New Orleans Saints will square off against the Green Bay Packers at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Here is everything you need to know, if you're trying to find Jones' stats.

Tony Jones Jr. Injury Status

Jones is currently not on the injury report.

Tony Jones Jr. 2023 Stats

Rushing Stats Receiving Stats 13 CAR, 39 YDS (3.0 YPC), 2 TD 2 TAR, 0 REC, 0 YDS, 0 TD

Tony Jones Jr. Fantasy Insights

With 15.9 fantasy points this season (8.0 per game), Jones is the 27th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 96th among all players.

Through two games this season, Jones has 15.9 total fantasy points, toting the ball 13 times for 39 yards and two touchdowns.

In Week 2 against the Carolina Panthers, Jones posted 15.4 fantasy points, toting the ball 12 times for 34 yards (2.8 yards per carry).

Tony Jones Jr. 2023 Game Log

Week Opponent Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 Titans 1 5 0 0 0 0 Week 2 @Panthers 12 34 2 0 0 0

