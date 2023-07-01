Taysom Hill: Stats, Injury News & 2023 Fantasy Projections
Taysom Hill is ready to take the field on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints square off against the Tennessee Titans in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.
Taysom Hill Injury Status
Hill is currently not on the injury report.
Taysom Hill 2022 Stats
|Passing Stats
|Rushing Stats
|13-for-19 (68.4%), 240 YDS (12.6 YPA), 2 TD, 0 INT
|96 CAR, 575 YDS, 7 TD
Taysom Hill Fantasy Insights
|Total
|Overall Rank
|Position Rank
|2022 Fantasy Points
|136.80
|78
|3
|2023 Projected Fantasy Points
|67.29
|220
|22
|2023 ADP
|-
|177
|21
Taysom Hill 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Pass Comp.
|Pass Att.
|Pass Yards
|Pass TDs
|INTs
|Rush Att.
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|0
|0
|0
|4
|81
|1
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|0
|0
|0
|5
|21
|1
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|1
|1
|22
|1
|0
|9
|112
|3
|Week 6
|Bengals
|2
|4
|16
|0
|0
|5
|39
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|2
|2
|48
|0
|0
|3
|9
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|10
|61
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|1
|1
|13
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|1
|0
|Week 11
|Rams
|1
|3
|14
|0
|0
|9
|52
|0
|Week 12
|@49ers
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|13
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|1
|1
|21
|0
|0
|3
|10
|0
|Week 15
|Falcons
|2
|2
|80
|1
|0
|7
|30
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|0
|0
|0
|9
|56
|1
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|2
|2
|24
|0
|0
|14
|46
|1
|Week 18
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|24
|0
