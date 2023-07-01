The 2023 campaign kicks off for Rashid Shaheed when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans square off at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Rashid Shaheed Injury Status

Shaheed is currently not on the injury report.

Rashid Shaheed 2022 Stats

Receiving Stats Rushing Stats 34 TAR, 28 REC, 488 YDS, 2 TD 4 CAR, 57 YDS (14.3 YPC), 1 TD

Rashid Shaheed Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 72.50 187 59 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 79.50 199 72 2023 ADP - 233 79

Other Saints Players

Rashid Shaheed 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 Bengals 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 1 1 53 1 Week 8 Raiders 3 3 38 0 Week 10 @Steelers 1 1 12 0 Week 11 Rams 2 1 8 0 Week 12 @49ers 3 2 53 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 4 4 75 0 Week 15 Falcons 4 3 95 1 Week 16 @Browns 5 4 41 0 Week 17 @Eagles 6 6 79 0 Week 18 Panthers 4 3 34 0

