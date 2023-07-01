Looking at odds to win the Hart Memorial Trophy (presented to the NHL's Most Valuable Player) for the 2023-24 campaign, the Dallas Stars' Matt Duchene is currently +25000 -- continue reading for more stats and information.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Matt Duchene's Hart Trophy Odds

  • MVP Odds: +25000 (51st in NHL)

Think Matt Duchene will win NHL MVP? Sign up for BetMGM today and place your bet!

Matt Duchene 2023-24 Insights

Stat Avg. Total
Games Played -- 29
Time on Ice 16:25 492:55
Goals 0.3 10
Assists 0.6 17
Points 0.9 27
Hits 0.4 12
Takeaways 0.5 15
Giveaways 0.4 13
Penalty Minutes 0.3 8

Sign up for BetMGM Sportsbook and get in on the betting action today!

Matt Duchene's Next Game

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.