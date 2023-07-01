The start of the 2023 NFL campaign is fast approaching, with Marshon Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints opening the year with a contest versus the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Marshon Lattimore Injury Status

Lattimore is currently listed as active.

Is Lattimore your pick to go off in fantasy football this week? Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today!

Check Out Marshon Lattimore NFL Defensive Player of the Year Odds

Marshon Lattimore 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 29 Tackles (0 for loss), 0 Sacks, 1 INT, 4 Pass Def.

Rep Lattimore and the New Orleans Saints with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Marshon Lattimore 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0 0 3 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0 0 2 0 1 Week 4 Vikings 0 0 10 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0 0 0 0 1 Week 17 @Eagles 0 0 6 1 2 Week 18 Panthers 0 0 8 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.