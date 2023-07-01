LSU 2023 Win Total Over/Under Odds, Schedule & Stats
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The LSU Tigers have a pretty high over/under for wins this year, at 9.5.
LSU Win Total Over/Under & Payouts
|Over/Under
|Over Payout
|Under Payout
|Implied Probability (Over)
|9.5
|-115
|-105
|53.5%
Tigers' 2022 Performance
- LSU totaled 453.1 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 28th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 42nd, surrendering 354.6 yards per contest.
- LSU ranked 29th in pass offense (269.3 passing yards per game) and 33rd in pass defense (206.0 passing yards allowed per game) last season.
- At home last year, LSU was 6-1. Away, the Tigers went 3-2.
- When favorites, the Tigers were 7-2. When underdogs, they went 3-2.
LSU's Impact Players (2022)
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Jayden Daniels
|QB
|2,913 YDS (68.6%) / 17 TD / 3 INT
885 RUSH YDS / 11 RUSH TD / 63.2 RUSH YPG
|Malik Nabers
|WR
|72 REC / 1,017 YDS / 3 TD / 72.6 YPG
|Noah Cain
|RB
|405 YDS / 10 TD / 28.9 YPG / 5.4 YPC
|Josh Williams
|RB
|536 YDS / 6 TD / 38.3 YPG / 5.5 YPC
|Harold Perkins
|LB
|49 TKL / 9.0 TFL / 8.5 SACK / 1 INT
|Jamiu Bolaji Ojulari
|DL
|53 TKL / 6.0 TFL / 6.0 SACK
|Micah Baskerville
|LB
|82 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 1 INT
|Greg Brooks Jr.
|DB
|57 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.0 SACK / 2 INT
Tigers' Strength of Schedule
- Based on their opponents' combined win total last season (73), the Tigers have the 53rd-ranked schedule in college football.
- LSU is facing the 44th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its SEC opponents' combined win total last year).
- LSU has eight games scheduled against teams that had winning records in 2022, including two teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.
LSU 2023 Schedule
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Favorite
|Total
|1
|@ Florida State
|September 3
|-
|-
|2
|Grambling
|September 9
|-
|-
|3
|@ Mississippi State
|September 16
|-
|-
|4
|Arkansas
|September 23
|-
|-
|5
|@ Ole Miss
|September 30
|-
|-
|6
|@ Missouri
|October 7
|-
|-
|7
|Auburn
|October 14
|-
|-
|8
|Army
|October 21
|-
|-
|10
|@ Alabama
|November 4
|-
|-
|11
|Florida
|November 11
|-
|-
|12
|Georgia State
|November 18
|-
|-
|13
|Texas A&M
|November 25
|-
|-
