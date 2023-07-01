The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs have a rather low over/under for wins this year, at 5.5.

Louisiana Tech Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 5.5 -170 +140 63%

Bulldogs' 2022 Performance

Louisiana Tech had the 63rd-ranked offense last year (391.9 yards per game), and it was less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fifth-worst with 468.8 yards allowed per game.

Louisiana Tech averaged 267.3 passing yards per game offensively last year (33rd in FBS), and it allowed 225.2 passing yards per game (68th) on defense.

Tech was winless on the road last season, but went 3-2 at home.

The Bulldogs won only two games when favored (2-2) and one as underdogs (1-7).

Louisiana Tech's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Tre Harris WR 66 REC / 954 YDS / 10 TD / 79.5 YPG Marquis Crosby RB 917 YDS / 9 TD / 76.4 YPG / 5.0 YPC Parker McNeil QB 1,908 YDS (57.5%) / 18 TD / 8 INT Smoke Harris WR 65 REC / 635 YDS / 5 TD / 52.9 YPG Cecil Singleton DB 42 TKL / 4.0 TFL / 2.0 SACK / 1 INT Hugh Davis LB 54 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Jaiden Cole DB 34 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 3.5 SACK / 1 INT Bee Jay Williamson DB 40 TKL / 1.0 TFL / 1 INT / 2 PD

Bulldogs' Strength of Schedule

Taking into account their opponents' combined win total from last season (56), the Bulldogs have the ninth-easiest schedule in college football.

Louisiana Tech is playing the 104th-ranked conference schedule this season (based on its CUSA opponents' combined win total last year).

Louisiana Tech has six games scheduled against teams that finished with winning records in 2022, including zero teams that had nine or more wins and zero with less than four wins last season.

Louisiana Tech 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Florida International August 26 - - 1 @ SMU September 2 - - 2 Northwestern State September 9 - - 3 North Texas September 16 - - 4 @ Nebraska September 23 - - 5 @ UTEP September 29 - - 6 Western Kentucky October 5 - - 7 @ Middle Tennessee October 10 - - 9 New Mexico State October 24 - - 10 @ Liberty November 4 - - 11 Sam Houston November 11 - - 12 @ Jacksonville State November 18 - -

