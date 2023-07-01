An over/under of 6.5 wins means the Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns might have a solid showing in 2023.

Louisiana Win Total Over/Under & Payouts

Over/Under Over Payout Under Payout Implied Probability (Over) 6.5 -165 +135 62.3%

Ragin' Cajuns' 2022 Performance

Louisiana totaled 364.2 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 90th in FBS. On defense, it ranked 50th, surrendering 362.1 yards per game.

Offensively, Louisiana ranked 82nd in FBS with 219.9 passing yards per game last season. Meanwhile, it ranked 54th in passing yards allowed per contest (219.5).

Louisiana went 4-2 at home last year, but won only two games on the road.

When underdogs the Ragin' Cajuns picked up only one win (1-4). When favored they went 5-3.

Louisiana's Impact Players (2022)

Name Position Stats Ben Wooldridge QB 1,627 YDS (56.4%) / 15 TD / 5 INT

187 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 14.4 RUSH YPG Michael Jefferson WR 51 REC / 810 YDS / 7 TD / 62.3 YPG Chandler Fields QB 1,123 YDS (57.9%) / 11 TD / 4 INT

87 RUSH YDS / 2 RUSH TD / 6.7 RUSH YPG Chris Smith RB 626 YDS / 3 TD / 48.2 YPG / 5.0 YPC

21 REC / 155 REC YDS / 1 REC TD / 11.9 REC YPG Bralen Trahan DB 71 TKL / 0.0 TFL / 4 INT / 4 PD Zi'Yon Hill DL 44 TKL / 12.0 TFL / 7.0 SACK Jourdon Quibodeaux LB 92 TKL / 2.0 TFL / 1.5 SACK Kris Moncrief LB 70 TKL / 5.0 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT

Ragin' Cajuns' Strength of Schedule

The Ragin' Cajuns will have the 99th-ranked schedule in college football, based on their opponents' combined win total last year (64).

Louisiana will have the 90th-ranked conference schedule in college football, based on its Sun Belt opponents' combined win total last year (44).

Louisiana will take on six teams this season that went over .500 in 2022. That schedule features two teams that had nine or more victories and two squads with less than four wins last year.

Louisiana 2023 Schedule

Week Opponent Date Favorite Total 1 Northwestern State September 2 - - 2 @ Old Dominion September 9 - - 3 @ UAB September 16 - - 4 Buffalo September 23 - - 5 @ Minnesota September 30 - - 6 Texas State October 7 - - 8 Georgia State October 21 - - 9 @ South Alabama October 28 - - 10 @ Arkansas State November 4 - - 11 Southern Miss November 9 - - 12 @ Troy November 18 - - 13 UL Monroe November 25 - -

