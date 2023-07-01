With +5000 odds to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award this season, Kendre Miller is outside the top-10 favorites for the award (15th-best odds in NFL).

Want to bet on Kendre Miller? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Kendre Miller 2023 NFL Futures Odds

Odds Odds Rank Payout Off. ROY +5000 15th Bet $100 to win $5,000

Kendre Miller Insights

The Saints, who were 22nd in the league in points scored last year, attempted a pass 52.4% of the time while opting for the ground attack 47.6% of the time.

New Orleans averaged 116.6 rushing yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it 19th in the NFL. On defense, it ranked 24th, allowing 130.5 rushing yards per contest.

Sign up now to bet on NFL player futures all season long with BetMGM!

All Saints Player Award Futures

MVP OPOY DPOY Derek Carr +4000 (14th in NFL) +12500 (52nd in NFL) Chris Olave +4000 (26th in NFL) Marshon Lattimore +20000 (51st in NFL) Tyrann Mathieu +20000 (51st in NFL) Alvin Kamara +15000 (62nd in NFL) Cameron Jordan +25000 (71st in NFL) Michael Thomas +20000 (75th in NFL)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.