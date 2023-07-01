Jason Pierre-Paul and the New Orleans Saints will square off against the Atlanta Falcons at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday in Week 12 of the 2023 campaign. If you're trying to find Pierre-Paul's stats, here's everything you need to know.

Jason Pierre-Paul Injury Status

Pierre-Paul is currently listed as active.

Jason Pierre-Paul 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats
26 Tackles (5.0 for loss), 3.0 Sacks, 1 INT, 5 Pass Def.

Jason Pierre-Paul 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD
Week 4 Bills 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 5 Bengals 1.0 1.0 2 0 2
Week 7 Browns 0.0 0.0 2 0 1
Week 11 Panthers 1.0 2.0 2 1 1
Week 13 Broncos 0.0 1.0 4 0 0
Week 14 @Steelers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0
Week 16 Falcons 0.0 0.0 3 0 0
Week 17 Steelers 1.0 1.0 2 0 0
Week 18 @Bengals 0.0 0.0 3 0 1
Wild Card @Bengals 0.5 0.0 1 0 0

