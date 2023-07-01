The 2023 campaign kicks off for Derek Carr when the New Orleans Saints and Tennessee Titans come together at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.

Derek Carr Injury Status

Carr is currently listed as active.

Check Out Derek Carr NFL MVP Odds

Derek Carr 2022 Stats

Passing Stats Rushing Stats 305-for-502 (60.8%), 3,522 YDS (7 YPA), 24 TD, 14 INT 24 CAR, 102 YDS, 0 TD

Derek Carr Fantasy Insights

Total Overall Rank Position Rank 2022 Fantasy Points 219.08 25 16 2023 Projected Fantasy Points 233.42 22 22 2023 ADP - 144 19

Derek Carr 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Chargers 22 37 295 2 3 0 0 0 Week 2 Cardinals 25 39 252 2 0 1 9 0 Week 3 @Titans 26 44 303 2 1 2 17 0 Week 4 Broncos 21 34 188 0 0 7 40 0 Week 5 @Chiefs 19 30 241 2 0 1 3 0 Week 7 Texans 21 27 241 1 0 3 -1 0 Week 8 @Saints 15 26 101 0 1 1 -1 0 Week 9 @Jaguars 21 36 259 2 0 0 0 0 Week 10 Colts 24 38 248 2 0 0 0 0 Week 11 @Broncos 23 37 307 2 0 0 0 0 Week 12 @Seahawks 25 36 295 3 2 2 10 0 Week 13 Chargers 16 30 250 2 1 0 0 0 Week 14 @Rams 11 20 137 0 2 4 11 0 Week 15 Patriots 20 38 231 3 1 0 0 0 Week 16 @Steelers 16 30 174 1 3 3 14 0

