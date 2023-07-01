Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Chas McCormick and his .405 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (70 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Rangers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while batting .252.
- In 56.8% of his 44 games this season, McCormick has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 12 multi-hit games.
- In 15.9% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 4.1% of his trips to the dish.
- McCormick has driven home a run in 12 games this year (27.3%), including more than one RBI in 15.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- In 17 games this year (38.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|22
|.319
|AVG
|.190
|.402
|OBP
|.273
|.611
|SLG
|.291
|11
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|18/8
|K/BB
|28/7
|5
|SB
|3
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.84).
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up 84 home runs (one per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
- Eovaldi will look to grab his 10th win when he makes the start for the Rangers, his 17th of the season. He is 9-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 101 strikeouts in 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (2.82), third in WHIP (.997), and 33rd in K/9 (8.6).
