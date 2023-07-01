Carl Granderson is set to hit the gridiron on September 10 at 1:00 PM ET, when the New Orleans Saints clash with the Tennessee Titans in the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Carl Granderson Injury Status

Granderson is currently not on the injury report.

Carl Granderson 2022 Stats

Defensive Stats 53 Tackles (9.0 for loss), 5.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 0 Pass Def.

Carl Granderson 2022 Game Log

Week Opponent Sacks TFL Tackles INTs PD Week 1 @Falcons 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 2 Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 3 @Panthers 0.5 0.0 3 0 0 Week 5 Seahawks 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 7 @Cardinals 0.0 0.0 2 0 0 Week 9 Ravens 0.0 1.0 3 0 0 Week 10 @Steelers 0.5 0.0 6 0 0 Week 11 Rams 1.5 1.0 7 0 0 Week 12 @49ers 0.0 0.0 1 0 0 Week 13 @Buccaneers 0.0 1.0 4 0 0 Week 15 Falcons 0.5 0.0 7 0 0 Week 16 @Browns 1.0 3.0 6 0 0 Week 17 @Eagles 1.5 1.0 2 0 0 Week 18 Panthers 0.0 0.0 4 0 0

