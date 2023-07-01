Cameron Jordan: 2023 Stats & Injury News
The beginning of the 2023 NFL season is just around the corner, with Cameron Jordan and the New Orleans Saints opening the year with a matchup versus the Tennessee Titans at 1:00 PM ET on September 10.
Cameron Jordan Injury Status
Jordan is currently not listed as injured.
Cameron Jordan 2022 Stats
|Defensive Stats
|66 Tackles (13 for loss), 8.5 Sacks, 0 INT, 2 Pass Def.
Cameron Jordan 2022 Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Sacks
|TFL
|Tackles
|INTs
|PD
|Week 1
|@Falcons
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Buccaneers
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Panthers
|1
|1
|4
|0
|0
|Week 4
|Vikings
|0.5
|0
|6
|0
|0
|Week 5
|Seahawks
|2
|3
|3
|0
|0
|Week 6
|Bengals
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 7
|@Cardinals
|1
|2
|6
|0
|0
|Week 8
|Raiders
|0.5
|0
|2
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Ravens
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|Week 10
|@Steelers
|0.5
|0
|5
|0
|1
|Week 12
|@49ers
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Week 13
|@Buccaneers
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|Week 15
|Falcons
|0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|Week 16
|@Browns
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
|Week 17
|@Eagles
|3
|1
|5
|0
|0
|Week 18
|Panthers
|0
|1
|7
|0
|0
