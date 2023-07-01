In terms of odds to win the NBA MVP award for 2023-24, the New Orleans Pelicans' Brandon Ingram is currently +25000 -- see below for more stats and info.

Brandon Ingram MVP Odds

MVP Odds:+25000 (21st in NBA, Bet $100 to win $25000)

Brandon Ingram 2023-24 Stats

Stat Avg. Total Games Played -- 24 Points 24.1 579 Rebounds 4.8 116 Assists 5.3 126 Steals 0.8 18 Blocks 0.2 5 FG% 50.7% 219-for-432 3P% 34.0% 34-for-100

Brandon Ingram's Next Game

Matchup: New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers

New Orleans Pelicans at Cleveland Cavaliers Game Day: December 21, 2023

December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM

7:30 PM TV Channel: BSOH, BSNO

