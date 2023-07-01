The Texas Rangers will look to Adolis Garcia for continued success at the plate when they hit the field against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros on Saturday.

Astros vs. Rangers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 1, 2023

Saturday, July 1, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros' 96 home runs rank 13th in Major League Baseball.

Houston ranks 15th in the majors with a .407 team slugging percentage.

The Astros have a team batting average of .249 this season, which ranks 16th among MLB teams.

Houston ranks 11th in the majors with 382 total runs scored this season.

The Astros have an on-base percentage of .319 this season, which ranks 17th in the league.

The Astros rank fifth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.9 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.56 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of just 1.244 as a pitching staff, which is the seventh-best in baseball this season.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros will send Hunter Brown (6-4) to the mound for his 16th start this season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed three hits in six innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 15 starts this season, he's earned eight quality starts.

Brown has four starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 15 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals W 10-7 Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals W 14-0 Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers W 5-3 Away Ronel Blanco Jon Gray 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Nathan Eovaldi 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Andrew Heaney 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Martín Pérez 7/4/2023 Rockies - Home J.P. France Kyle Freeland 7/5/2023 Rockies - Home Ronel Blanco Chase Anderson 7/6/2023 Mariners - Home Hunter Brown George Kirby

