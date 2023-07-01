Astros vs. Rangers Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 1
Saturday's game that pits the Texas Rangers (49-33) versus the Houston Astros (45-37) at Globe Life Field should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Rangers. First pitch is at 4:05 PM ET on July 1.
The Rangers will give the nod to Nathan Eovaldi (9-3, 2.82 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 10 on the season, and the Astros will turn to Hunter Brown (6-4, 3.72 ERA).
Astros vs. Rangers Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, July 1, 2023 at 4:05 PM ET
- Where: Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: BSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Rangers Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Rangers 5, Astros 4.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Rangers
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Discover More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Rangers vs Astros Betting Trends & Stats
|Rangers vs Astros Pitching Matchup
|Rangers vs Astros Player Props
|How to Watch Rangers vs Astros
|Rangers vs Astros Odds
Astros Performance Insights
- In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have posted a mark of 3-2.
- In its last 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, Houston and its foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Astros' previous 10 games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers.
- The Astros have come away with 12 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Houston has come away with a win two times in seven chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Astros have a 46.5% chance of pulling out a win.
- Averaging 4.7 runs per game (382 total), Houston is the 11th-highest scoring team in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.56 ERA as a team, best in baseball.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|June 25
|@ Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Hunter Brown vs Tony Gonsolin
|June 27
|@ Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Framber Valdez vs Jordan Montgomery
|June 28
|@ Cardinals
|W 10-7
|Cristian Javier vs Miles Mikolas
|June 29
|@ Cardinals
|W 14-0
|J.P. France vs Adam Wainwright
|June 30
|@ Rangers
|W 5-3
|Ronel Blanco vs Jon Gray
|July 1
|@ Rangers
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Nathan Eovaldi
|July 2
|@ Rangers
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Andrew Heaney
|July 3
|@ Rangers
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Martín Pérez
|July 4
|Rockies
|-
|J.P. France vs Kyle Freeland
|July 5
|Rockies
|-
|Ronel Blanco vs Chase Anderson
|July 6
|Mariners
|-
|Hunter Brown vs George Kirby
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.