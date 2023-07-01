Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - July 1
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex Bregman and his .413 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers and Nathan Eovaldi on July 1 at 4:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Rangers.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Saturday, July 1, 2023
- Game Time: 4:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Nathan Eovaldi
- TV Channel: BSSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is batting .249 with 10 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 92nd, his on-base percentage ranks 43rd, and he is 92nd in the league in slugging.
- Bregman has reached base via a hit in 52 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 20 of those games.
- In 14.8% of his games this year, he has hit a home run, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 39.5% of his games this season, Bregman has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (16.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 37 games this season (45.7%), including multiple runs in eight games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|40
|.260
|AVG
|.239
|.350
|OBP
|.346
|.409
|SLG
|.409
|10
|XBH
|14
|6
|HR
|6
|24
|RBI
|29
|24/20
|K/BB
|21/26
|4
|SB
|0
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rangers pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Rangers' 3.84 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (84 total, one per game).
- The Rangers will send Eovaldi (9-3) to the mound for his 17th start of the season as he goes for his 10th win. He is 9-3 with a 2.82 ERA and 101 strikeouts through 105 1/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Sunday against the New York Yankees, when the righty tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 33-year-old's 2.82 ERA ranks ninth, .997 WHIP ranks third, and 8.6 K/9 ranks 33rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.