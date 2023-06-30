Jose Altuve and his .439 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (52 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Read More About This Game

Jose Altuve At The Plate

Altuve has eight doubles, four home runs and 18 walks while batting .279.

Altuve has gotten a hit in 17 of 28 games this season (60.7%), including eight multi-hit games (28.6%).

He has hit a home run in 14.3% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Altuve has had an RBI in nine games this year (32.1%), including three multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 15 of 28 games this year, and more than once 6 times.

Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 16 GP 12 .208 AVG .353 .358 OBP .421 .377 SLG .569 5 XBH 7 2 HR 2 9 RBI 6 12/12 K/BB 8/6 2 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings