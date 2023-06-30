Jeremy Pena, with a slugging percentage of .316 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Texas Rangers, with Jon Gray on the hill, June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) in his last appearance against the Cardinals.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

Friday, June 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 17 walks.

Pena is batting .261 with one homer during his last games and is on a five-game hitting streak.

Pena has recorded a hit in 51 of 75 games this season (68.0%), including 19 multi-hit games (25.3%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.0% of his games in 2023, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Pena has driven home a run in 21 games this year (28.0%), including more than one RBI in 10.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

In 41.3% of his games this season (31 of 75), he has scored, and in eight of those games (10.7%) he has scored more than once.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 36 .226 AVG .280 .307 OBP .310 .370 SLG .440 12 XBH 14 4 HR 5 14 RBI 16 28/12 K/BB 46/5 7 SB 1

Rangers Pitching Rankings