The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.172 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), take on starter Jon Gray and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field, Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

  • Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Globe Life Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Rangers Starter: Jon Gray
  • TV Channel: BSSW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

  • Meyers has 11 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 22 walks while hitting .227.
  • Meyers has had a hit in 32 of 59 games this year (54.2%), including multiple hits 10 times (16.9%).
  • In six games this year, he has hit a long ball (10.2%, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 22.0% of his games this season, Meyers has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (10.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 23 of 59 games this season, and more than once 4 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
30 GP 29
.173 AVG .281
.277 OBP .361
.327 SLG .448
7 XBH 11
4 HR 2
9 RBI 12
33/13 K/BB 25/9
1 SB 3

Rangers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 21st in the league.
  • The Rangers have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.83).
  • The Rangers allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (83 total, one per game).
  • Gray gets the start for the Rangers, his 15th of the season. He is 6-3 with a 2.89 ERA and 69 strikeouts through 81 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last appeared on Saturday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 31-year-old's 2.89 ERA ranks 11th, 1.037 WHIP ranks fifth, and 7.7 K/9 ranks 49th among qualifying pitchers this season.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.