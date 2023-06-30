Chas McCormick and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Texas Rangers and Jon Gray on June 30 at 8:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Cardinals.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, June 30, 2023

8:05 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Globe Life Field

Rangers Starter: Jon Gray

Jon Gray TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Explore More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick is hitting .245 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks.

McCormick has gotten a hit in 24 of 43 games this season (55.8%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (25.6%).

He has homered in seven games this year (16.3%), leaving the park in 4.2% of his plate appearances.

In 12 games this season (27.9%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (16.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 16 games this year (37.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 21 .319 AVG .173 .402 OBP .262 .611 SLG .280 11 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 18/8 K/BB 27/7 5 SB 2

Rangers Pitching Rankings