After batting .243 with four doubles, a home run, six walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Adam Wainwright) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

In his last game, he collected two extra-base hits (3-for-5 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Cardinals.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright

Adam Wainwright TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Explore More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.355), slugging percentage (.449) and total hits (79) this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 40th, his on-base percentage ranks 32nd, and he is 63rd in the league in slugging.

Tucker is batting .350 with one homer during his last outings and is riding a five-game hitting streak.

Tucker has recorded a hit in 50 of 78 games this season (64.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (29.5%).

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's homered in 10 of them (12.8%), and in 3% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 39.7% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.1% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in two contests.

He has scored in 30 games this year, with multiple runs seven times.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .275 AVG .284 .358 OBP .352 .458 SLG .440 16 XBH 12 5 HR 5 22 RBI 22 18/19 K/BB 25/17 8 SB 6

