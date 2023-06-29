Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 29
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jose Altuve and his .543 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including five extra-base hits but no homers), take on starter Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 7:15 PM ET.
He racked up two extra-base hits in his most recent game (2-for-3 with a double, a home run and three RBI) against the Cardinals.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Thursday, June 29, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Cardinals Starter: Adam Wainwright
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve has eight doubles, four home runs and 16 walks while hitting .275.
- Altuve has gotten at least one hit in 59.3% of his games this season (16 of 27), with multiple hits eight times (29.6%).
- Looking at the 27 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in four of them (14.8%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Altuve has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (29.6%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (11.1%).
- He has scored in 14 games this season (51.9%), including multiple runs in five games.
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|11
|.208
|AVG
|.347
|.358
|OBP
|.396
|.377
|SLG
|.571
|5
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|5
|12/12
|K/BB
|8/4
|2
|SB
|3
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (79 total, one per game).
- Wainwright makes the start for the Cardinals, his 10th of the season. He is 3-2 with a 6.56 ERA and 24 strikeouts in 46 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he went three innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up 11 hits.
- The 41-year-old has put together a 6.56 ERA and 4.6 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .348 to his opponents.
