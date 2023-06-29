J.P. France will take the mound for the Houston Astros (43-37) on Thursday, June 29 against the St. Louis Cardinals (33-46), who will counter with Adam Wainwright. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.

The Cardinals have been listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favorite Astros (-125). The total is 10 runs for this matchup.

Astros vs. Cardinals Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, June 29, 2023

Thursday, June 29, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: France - HOU (2-3, 3.54 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-2, 6.56 ERA)

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Cardinals Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have been favored 53 times and won 29, or 54.7%, of those games.

The Astros have gone 27-19 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -125 or shorter (58.7% winning percentage).

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 55.6% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros have a 2-3 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Cardinals have been victorious in 13, or 44.8%, of the 29 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Cardinals have been victorious eight times in 18 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

The Cardinals have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and won three of those contests.

St. Louis and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Cardinals Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jose Altuve 1.5 (+135) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+170) José Abreu 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-110) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+115) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+115) Alex Bregman 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+145) Yainer Diaz 1.5 (+140) 1.5 (-125) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+105)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +195 - 2nd

