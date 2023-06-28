Kyle Tucker Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Kyle Tucker -- .222 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Miles Mikolas on the mound, on June 28 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Cardinals.
Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Discover More About This Game
Kyle Tucker At The Plate
- Tucker leads Houston in OBP (.351), slugging percentage (.439) and total hits (76) this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 47th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 35th and he is 70th in slugging.
- Tucker is batting .222 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- Tucker has picked up a hit in 49 of 77 games this year, with multiple hits 22 times.
- He has hit a home run in 13% of his games in 2023 (10 of 77), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this year (39%), Tucker has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (14.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 29 of 77 games this year, and more than once 6 times.
Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|37
|.275
|AVG
|.272
|.358
|OBP
|.344
|.458
|SLG
|.419
|16
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|5
|22
|RBI
|21
|18/19
|K/BB
|24/17
|8
|SB
|6
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Cardinals has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in the league.
- The Cardinals' 4.36 team ERA ranks 19th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Cardinals pitchers combine to give up 77 home runs (one per game), the third-fewest in the league.
- Mikolas (4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Washington Nationals, when the righty went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 34-year-old ranks 45th in ERA (4.23), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 60th in K/9 (6.3).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.