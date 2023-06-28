After batting .263 with a double, two home runs, five walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals (who will start Miles Mikolas) at 7:45 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-2) against the Cardinals.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Discover More About This Game

Chas McCormick At The Plate

McCormick has eight doubles, seven home runs and 15 walks while hitting .246.

In 23 of 41 games this season (56.1%) McCormick has had a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (26.8%).

He has gone deep in seven games this year (17.1%), leaving the park in 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 29.3% of his games this year, McCormick has driven in at least one run. In seven of those games (17.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 15 games this season (36.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 20 .319 AVG .171 .402 OBP .256 .611 SLG .286 11 XBH 4 5 HR 2 14 RBI 7 18/8 K/BB 24/7 5 SB 2

Cardinals Pitching Rankings