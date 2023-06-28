On Wednesday, Bligh Madris (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.

Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

  • Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)

  • Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
  • Madris got a hit in 38.5% of his 39 games last season, with at least two hits in 7.7% of those games.
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 39 games last season, he hit only one long ball.
  • Madris drove in a run in four of 39 games last season (10.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
  • He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.

Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
22 GP 15
.145 AVG .227
.213 OBP .292
.232 SLG .318
4 XBH 4
1 HR 0
6 RBI 1
20/6 K/BB 11/4
2 SB 0

Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
  • The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
  • The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
  • Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last time out on Wednesday, June 21, the righty threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
  • The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 45th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
