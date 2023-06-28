Bligh Madris Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 28
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Bligh Madris (on the back of going 0-for-1) and the Houston Astros face the St. Louis Cardinals, whose starting pitcher will be Miles Mikolas. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Cardinals.
Bligh Madris Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Miles Mikolas
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Bligh Madris? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Cardinals Player Props
|Astros vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Astros vs Cardinals
|Astros vs Cardinals Odds
|Astros vs Cardinals Prediction
Bligh Madris At The Plate (2022)
- Madris hit .177 with seven doubles, a home run and 10 walks.
- Madris got a hit in 38.5% of his 39 games last season, with at least two hits in 7.7% of those games.
- Logging a trip to the plate in 39 games last season, he hit only one long ball.
- Madris drove in a run in four of 39 games last season (10.3%), including two games with multiple RBIs.
- He crossed home in nine of 39 games a year ago (23.1%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Bligh Madris Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|15
|.145
|AVG
|.227
|.213
|OBP
|.292
|.232
|SLG
|.318
|4
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|1
|20/6
|K/BB
|11/4
|2
|SB
|0
Cardinals Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Cardinals pitching staff was last in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings last season.
- The Cardinals had the ninth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.79).
- The Cardinals gave up the third-fewest home runs in baseball (146 total, 0.9 per game).
- Mikolas gets the start for the Cardinals, his 17th of the season. He is 4-5 with a 4.23 ERA and 66 strikeouts in 93 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Wednesday, June 21, the righty threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 34-year-old's 4.23 ERA ranks 45th, 1.356 WHIP ranks 50th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 60th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.