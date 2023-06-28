Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium in the second of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.

Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023

Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV Channel: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 91 home runs.

Fueled by 227 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 16th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.

Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 353 (4.5 per game).

The Astros have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).

The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.

Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.

Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.

Astros pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

The Astros' Cristian Javier (7-1) will make his 16th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday, June 21 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.

He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.

In 15 starts, Javier has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.

In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals L 4-2 Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Andrew Heaney 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Martín Pérez 7/3/2023 Rangers - Away Cristian Javier Dane Dunning

