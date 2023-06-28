How to Watch the Astros vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 28
Jordan Walker and the St. Louis Cardinals will play Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros at Busch Stadium in the second of a three-game series, on Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Wednesday, June 28, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros rank 15th in Major League Baseball with 91 home runs.
- Fueled by 227 extra-base hits, Houston ranks 16th in MLB with a .401 slugging percentage this season.
- The Astros' .245 batting average ranks 17th in the league this season.
- Houston has scored the 14th-most runs in the majors this season with 353 (4.5 per game).
- The Astros have the 20th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.315).
- The Astros are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking fifth with an average of 7.9 strikeouts per game.
- Houston averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, sixth-most in the majors.
- Houston pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.57 ERA this year, first-best in baseball.
- Astros pitchers have a 1.253 WHIP this season, seventh-best in the majors.
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Astros' Cristian Javier (7-1) will make his 16th start of the season.
- The right-hander gave up four earned runs in 2 1/3 innings pitched on Wednesday, June 21 in his last outing, a matchup with the New York Mets.
- He has started 15 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in eight of them.
- In 15 starts, Javier has pitched through or past the fifth inning 14 times. He has a season average of 5.5 frames per outing.
- In 15 appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/21/2023
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tylor Megill
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|L 4-2
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Miles Mikolas
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Andrew Heaney
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Martín Pérez
|7/3/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Dane Dunning
