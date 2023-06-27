Wings vs. Mercury: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Brittney Griner and the Phoenix Mercury (2-10) go up against Arike Ogunbowale and the Dallas Wings (6-8) on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at Footprint Center, with a start time of 10:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX.
In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Wings vs. Mercury matchup.
Wings vs. Mercury Game Info
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and BSSWX
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- Arena: Footprint Center
Wings vs. Mercury Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Wings Moneyline
|Mercury Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-165
|+140
|BetMGM
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-165
|+140
|PointsBet
|Wings (-3.5)
|167.5
|-175
|+135
|Tipico
|Wings (-4.5)
|168.5
|-190
|+150
Wings vs. Mercury Betting Trends
- The Wings have put together a 5-8-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Mercury have won just two games against the spread this year.
- Dallas has covered the spread three times this season (3-4 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point favorites.
- Phoenix has not covered the spread this season (0-5 ATS) when playing as at least 3.5-point underdogs.
- A total of six out of the Wings' 13 games this season have gone over the point total.
- The Mercury and their opponents have combined to hit the over six out of 11 times this year.
