Kyle Tucker -- 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the St. Louis Cardinals, with Jordan Montgomery on the mound, on June 27 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Dodgers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals

Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery

Jordan Montgomery TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Discover More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .442, fueled by 26 extra-base hits.

He ranks 45th in batting average, 40th in on base percentage, and 68th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Tucker has gotten at least one hit in 63.2% of his games this year (48 of 76), with at least two hits 22 times (28.9%).

In 13.2% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 3.1% of his trips to the plate.

Tucker has driven in a run in 29 games this year (38.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored at least once 29 times this season (38.2%), including six games with multiple runs (7.9%).

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 36 .275 AVG .273 .358 OBP .346 .458 SLG .424 16 XBH 10 5 HR 5 22 RBI 20 18/19 K/BB 23/17 8 SB 6

Cardinals Pitching Rankings