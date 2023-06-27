Chas McCormick Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Cardinals - June 27
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Houston Astros, including Chas McCormick (.308 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery and the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Cardinals
- Game Day: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Cardinals Starter: Jordan Montgomery
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has eight doubles, seven home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250.
- McCormick has gotten a hit in 23 of 40 games this season (57.5%), with at least two hits on 11 occasions (27.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 17.5% of his games in 2023 (seven of 40), and 4.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 12 games this season (30.0%), McCormick has picked up an RBI, and in seven of those games (17.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 15 of 40 games (37.5%), including multiple runs twice.
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|20
|GP
|19
|.319
|AVG
|.176
|.402
|OBP
|.253
|.611
|SLG
|.294
|11
|XBH
|4
|5
|HR
|2
|14
|RBI
|7
|18/8
|K/BB
|22/6
|5
|SB
|2
Cardinals Pitching Rankings
- The Cardinals pitching staff ranks 21st in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Cardinals have the 21st-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.40).
- The Cardinals surrender the second-fewest home runs in baseball (76 total, one per game).
- Montgomery makes the start for the Cardinals, his 16th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 3.69 ERA and 79 strikeouts in 85 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the lefty threw seven innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.69), 47th in WHIP (1.289), and 39th in K/9 (8.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
