How to Watch the Astros vs. Cardinals Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for June 27
The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros, on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Read More About This Game
|Astros Injury Report
|Astros vs Cardinals Betting Trends & Stats
|Astros vs Cardinals Player Props
|Astros vs Cardinals Pitching Matchup
|Astros vs Cardinals Odds
|Astros vs Cardinals Prediction
Astros Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 90 total home runs.
- Houston's .402 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.
- The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.
- Houston has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (351 total runs).
- The Astros rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.
- The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.
- Houston has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Astros have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.250).
Astros Probable Starting Pitcher
- Framber Valdez (7-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.27 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.
- The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- Valdez is aiming for his third straight quality start.
- Valdez will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.
- He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Astros Starter
|Opponent Starter
|6/20/2023
|Mets
|W 4-2
|Home
|Framber Valdez
|Justin Verlander
|6/21/2023
|Mets
|W 10-8
|Home
|Cristian Javier
|Tylor Megill
|6/23/2023
|Dodgers
|L 3-2
|Away
|J.P. France
|Emmet Sheehan
|6/24/2023
|Dodgers
|L 8-7
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Bobby Miller
|6/25/2023
|Dodgers
|W 6-5
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Tony Gonsolin
|6/27/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Jordan Montgomery
|6/28/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|Cristian Javier
|Miles Mikolas
|6/29/2023
|Cardinals
|-
|Away
|J.P. France
|Adam Wainwright
|6/30/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Ronel Blanco
|Nathan Eovaldi
|7/1/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Hunter Brown
|Andrew Heaney
|7/2/2023
|Rangers
|-
|Away
|Framber Valdez
|Martín Pérez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.