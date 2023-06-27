The St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros, on Tuesday at Busch Stadium.

Astros vs. Cardinals Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023

Date: Tuesday, June 27, 2023
Time: 7:45 PM ET

TV Channel: BSMW

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 15th in MLB action with 90 total home runs.

Houston's .402 slugging percentage is 16th in baseball.

The Astros' .246 batting average ranks 17th in MLB.

Houston has the No. 14 offense in MLB play, scoring 4.5 runs per game (351 total runs).

The Astros rank 20th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .315.

The Astros strike out 7.9 times per game to rank sixth in baseball.

The pitching staff for Houston has a collective 9.4 K/9, the fifth-best in the majors.

Houston has a 3.56 team ERA that ranks first across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Astros have the eighth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.250).

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Framber Valdez (7-5) takes the mound for the Astros in his 16th start of the season. He's put together a 2.27 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 104 strikeouts.

The left-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the New York Mets, when he threw eight innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.

Valdez is aiming for his third straight quality start.

Valdez will aim to last five or more innings for his seventh straight start. He's averaging 6.6 frames per outing.

He has had three appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 6/20/2023 Mets W 4-2 Home Framber Valdez Justin Verlander 6/21/2023 Mets W 10-8 Home Cristian Javier Tylor Megill 6/23/2023 Dodgers L 3-2 Away J.P. France Emmet Sheehan 6/24/2023 Dodgers L 8-7 Away Ronel Blanco Bobby Miller 6/25/2023 Dodgers W 6-5 Away Hunter Brown Tony Gonsolin 6/27/2023 Cardinals - Away Framber Valdez Jordan Montgomery 6/28/2023 Cardinals - Away Cristian Javier Miles Mikolas 6/29/2023 Cardinals - Away J.P. France Adam Wainwright 6/30/2023 Rangers - Away Ronel Blanco Nathan Eovaldi 7/1/2023 Rangers - Away Hunter Brown Andrew Heaney 7/2/2023 Rangers - Away Framber Valdez Martín Pérez

