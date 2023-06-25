Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 25
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros, including Jacob Meyers (.069 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Tony Gonsolin and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .225 with 10 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 18 walks.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in 30 of 56 games this year (53.6%), with at least two hits on 10 occasions (17.9%).
- He has homered in six games this year (10.7%), homering in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
- In 23.2% of his games this year, Meyers has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (10.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored at least once 21 times this year (37.5%), including three games with multiple runs (5.4%).
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|26
|.173
|AVG
|.281
|.277
|OBP
|.340
|.327
|SLG
|.449
|7
|XBH
|10
|4
|HR
|2
|9
|RBI
|12
|33/13
|K/BB
|25/5
|1
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 14th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.54 team ERA ranks 24th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs given up (94 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gonsolin makes the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 4-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 52 1/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Sunday, June 18 against the San Francisco Giants, when he went 5 2/3 innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 2.92, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 10 games this season. Opponents are batting .168 against him.
