Top Player Prop Bets for Astros vs. Dodgers on June 25, 2023
Player props are listed for Freddie Freeman and Alex Bregman, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Houston Astros at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 7:10 PM ET.
Astros vs. Dodgers Game Info
- When: Sunday, June 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
MLB Props Today: Houston Astros
Alex Bregman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -213)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)
Bregman Stats
- Bregman has 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs, 41 walks and 48 RBI (73 total hits). He has swiped four bases.
- He has a .249/.344/.410 slash line on the season.
Bregman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|2-for-5
|1
|1
|4
|6
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|3-for-5
|2
|0
|2
|3
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Kyle Tucker Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)
Tucker Stats
- Kyle Tucker has recorded 74 hits with 15 doubles, 10 home runs and 36 walks. He has driven in 42 runs with 14 stolen bases.
- He's slashed .275/.355/.442 on the season.
- Tucker enters this matchup looking to extend his two-game hit streak. In his last five games he is batting .125 with a home run, four walks and an RBI.
Tucker Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 24
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jun. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 21
|0-for-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Mets
|Jun. 19
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Tony Gonsolin Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Gonsolin Stats
- Tony Gonsolin (4-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 11th start of the season.
- He has started 10 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in three of them.
- Gonsolin has pitched five or more innings in eight straight games and will look to extend that streak.
- He has five appearances with no earned runs allowed in 10 chances this season.
Gonsolin Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|5.2
|6
|7
|7
|7
|3
|vs. White Sox
|Jun. 13
|6.0
|2
|0
|0
|6
|2
|at Reds
|Jun. 6
|5.0
|5
|4
|3
|5
|3
|vs. Nationals
|May. 30
|6.0
|3
|1
|1
|2
|2
|at Braves
|May. 24
|5.2
|3
|3
|3
|4
|2
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 37 walks and 47 RBI (96 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.
- He's slashing .319/.399/.548 so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|1-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 74 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 18 home runs, 41 walks and 45 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.
- He's slashing .257/.353/.503 on the year.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 24
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Astros
|Jun. 23
|1-for-3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 21
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Angels
|Jun. 20
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Giants
|Jun. 18
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
