As they try to secure the series sweep on Sunday, June 25, Tony Gonsolin will toe the rubber for the Los Angeles Dodgers (43-33) as they take on the Houston Astros (41-36), who will counter with Hunter Brown. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:10 PM ET at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -125, while the underdog Astros have +105 odds to upset. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Dodgers Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Gonsolin - LAD (4-2, 2.92 ERA) vs Brown - HOU (6-4, 3.89 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Have the urge to wager on the Astros' matchup versus the Dodgers but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to assist you. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Astros (+105) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Astros to defeat the Dodgers with those odds, and the Astros emerge with the victory, you'd get back $20.50.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, like player props (will Alex Bregman hit a homer?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many different ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Dodgers Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 37 (58.7%) of those contests.

The Dodgers have gone 30-23 (winning 56.6% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

The implied probability of a win from Los Angeles, based on the moneyline, is 55.6%.

The Dodgers went 5-4 across the nine games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over five times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have won in nine, or 47.4%, of the 19 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Astros have been victorious five times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or longer on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Astros have been underdogs twice and lost both games.

In the last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Astros vs. Dodgers Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+160) Yainer Diaz 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145) Jose Altuve 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+225) José Abreu 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+165) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+200)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +1000 5th 2nd Win AL West +200 - 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.