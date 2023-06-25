Alex Bregman -- with a slugging percentage of .526 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Tony Gonsolin on the hill, on June 25 at 7:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up four RBI (going 2-for-5 with a double and a home run) against the Dodgers.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

7:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Tony Gonsolin

Tony Gonsolin TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman is batting .249 with 10 doubles, two triples, 11 home runs and 41 walks.

Bregman has gotten at least one hit in 64.5% of his games this season (49 of 76), with multiple hits 19 times (25.0%).

Looking at the 76 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 11 of them (14.5%), and in 3.3% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this season (39.5%), Bregman has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (15.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 35 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 35 .260 AVG .237 .350 OBP .338 .409 SLG .410 10 XBH 13 6 HR 5 24 RBI 24 24/20 K/BB 18/21 4 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings