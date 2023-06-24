Jose Altuve Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Dodgers - June 24
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Saturday, Jose Altuve (.364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the Houston Astros face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Jose Altuve Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Jose Altuve At The Plate
- Altuve is hitting .245 with seven doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 14 of 25 games this season (56.0%) Altuve has had a hit, and in six of those games he had more than one (24.0%).
- Looking at the 25 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in three of them (12.0%), and in 2.8% of his trips to the dish.
- In six games this season (24.0%), Altuve has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once 12 times this year (48.0%), including three games with multiple runs (12.0%).
Jose Altuve Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|9
|.208
|AVG
|.293
|.358
|OBP
|.310
|.377
|SLG
|.463
|5
|XBH
|5
|2
|HR
|1
|9
|RBI
|1
|12/12
|K/BB
|7/1
|2
|SB
|2
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.51).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (93 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 3-1 with a 2.83 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 28 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, when he threw 5 2/3 innings, surrendering seven earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In five games this season, the 24-year-old has put up an ERA of 2.83, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .184 against him.
