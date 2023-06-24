The Houston Astros, including Jeremy Pena (.351 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Saturday, June 24, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena is batting .253 with 16 doubles, a triple, eight home runs and 17 walks.

Pena has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 70 played), and had multiple hits in 18 of those games.

In 11.4% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 2.7% of his trips to the plate.

Pena has had at least one RBI in 27.1% of his games this season (19 of 70), with more than one RBI seven times (10.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 41.4% of his games this year (29 of 70), he has scored, and in six of those games (8.6%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 31 .226 AVG .283 .307 OBP .319 .370 SLG .449 12 XBH 13 4 HR 4 14 RBI 13 28/12 K/BB 39/5 7 SB 1

Dodgers Pitching Rankings